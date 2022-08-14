By Iguobaro Osaigbovo

It turned out to be a cultural fiesta as children within and outside the Edo State capital, Benin, displayed their dancing skills to the admiration of His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin who showcased his quadruplets gift of royalty to the people.

The mini carnival, a birthday party held recently and organised by the monarch, was the first birthday celebrations of the Oba’s quadruplets; three Princes and a Princess of the Benin palace reared by the queen (Oloi) Aisosa Ewuare. Their names are: Prince Odoligie; Prince Utomwen-Azaka; Prince Amadin and Princess Iriagbonse.

The event featured a royalty grill with mirth and conviviality in honour of the royal breeds who have been rarely seen in public since their birth.

In addition to all that was a display of the splendour of the Benin palace culture, royal drummers and some palace functionaries including the scepter bearers. The procession of the palace guards accompanied Oba Ewuare, who was clad in his traditional regalia to the party arena.

There was also a playlet that re-enacted the return of looted Benin artifacts during the British expedition of 1897 including a cultural dance from different cultural troupes among others.

The traditional breaking of kola nut by Chief Stanley Esere, the Esere of Benin and a brief remark by Esohe Ikpomwen, the former Chief Judge of Edo State, who chaired the occasion, heralded the public appearance of the Princes and the Princess as culture demands. The event was anchored by the secretary to the Benin Traditional Council, Mr. Frank Irabor.

Personalities at the event include the Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice James Acha represented by his wife and members of the Benin Royal Chiefs; Nollywood actors, actresses, producers, some government officials, among others.

There were also members of Coalition of Benin socio-cultural organizations led by its Coordinator-General, Osaze Amas Edobor and Osaro Iyamu; a delegation from the University of Benin, UNIBEN, and members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Edo State Council led by its Chairman, Comrade Festus Alenkhe.

After watching the activities at his throne, the Oba of Benin, stepped forward to the cake stand and performed the cutting of the birthday cake with Queen Aisosa Ewuare II, amidst cheers.

Oba Ewuare, who however did not make any speech, as tradition demands, later shared gifts to the children that participated at the carnival. Thereafter, the king clutched the right hand of his Queen, Aisosa, and left the scene.

RELATED NEWS