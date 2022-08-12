•Dr. Chris Ekpenyong

By Senator Chris Ekpenyong

Normally I will not have commented on this issue, but as a stakeholder and former deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State who had participated in the Federal Executive Council meetings and most times chaired by the then Vice President Atiku Abubakar, it’s quite pathetic to listen to Festus Keyamo, SAN, who came boldly on national television to say that the vice president of a nation doesn’t have executive experience to be president.

It is quite embarrassing to see people who the society holds in high esteem operate in such level of ignorant.

Section 153(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria gives constitutional backings of the National Economic Council, which is chaired by the Vice President as the head of the economic council. And the council has the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, the Central Bank Governor and all the 36 state governors as it members.

The economic council is mandated to advise the President on economic issues and measures necessary for the coordination of the economic programmes of the various governments of the federation.

How can Festus Keyamo say that a person that has coordinated the entire executive arm of the federation apart from the President doesn’t have executive experience? In what other form can someone gain executive experience?

It’s so unfair for Mr Keyamo to underate the office of the Vice President of Nigeria. What he’s trying to say is his current boss, the current Vice President is shallow in experience as Vice President. His statements were disappointing he even went far to say that nobody in this country has the public experience than Asiwaju, meaning even the current President of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari who appointed him doesn’t have the experience Asiwaju has. Asiwaju has only been a Senator and governor for God sake. There are people who have been everything in this country

Atiku as Vice President didn’t only display unmatched leadership capacity, he understood what being a leader is, which is being a good team player. He started by assembling the best economic team that ensured Nigeria’s debt was cancelled. The economic team privatized the telecom sector and the cement industry that increased our GDP and created jobs for Nigerians

The economic council, which he chaired introduced GSM into Nigeria. The naira was stabilized. Atiku Abubakar pushed for the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Even in his private life, he founded the largest oil and gas, ports logistics service in Africa that has created jobs and sustained families all over Nigeria. He is a man that thinks Nigeria and not himself or his state alone. How do you say such a man doesn’t have experience to lead Nigeria? Atiku’s legacies can be seen and the impact are still being felt many years after leaving office.

Festus Keyamo should focus on the job he’s be assigned to do. I know it is very difficult to sell a bad product, especially in the 21st century. So, he’s trying to use reverse psychology not knowing Nigerians are wiser now and well informed. The strategy of 2015 of propaganda won’t work in 2023.

*Ekpenyong, a former Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, represents Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District in the Senate. He writes from Abuja

