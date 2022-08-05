Dayo Johnson, Akure

A traditional head, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress and two others have reportedly been abducted by gunmen at Agopanu axis, Owo-Ikare road, in Ondo State.

They include a traditional head, the Oniku of Iku, High Chief Mukaila Bello, a former House of Assembly Candidate for Akoko North-East Constituency Yèyé Gbafinro , a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Adeniran Adeyemo and a community leader, Bashiru Adekile.

Reports had it that the driver of their vehicle was shot by the gunmen and now receiving treatment at Federal Medical center, in owo.

Vanguard gathered that the victims were abducted Thursday evening while on their way from Akure to Ikare.

Contacted, the spokesperson of the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the abduction and vowed that the victims would be rescued unhurt.

Odunlami in a statement, said that

“the police, local hunters and vigilante in the area are combing the bush for the rescue of the victims and arrest of the assailants.

The statement reads ” The Police on 4/8/2022 received a distress call that at about 6:30 pm around Ago Yeye, along Owo/ lkare road, gunmen shot at one Toyota Corolla car, with registration no KAK 818 AE, while on motion, the bullet hit the driver on the head and the vehicle came to a halt.

” The other occupant numbering about 4 ( identities unknown) were whisked into the bush while the driver was abandoned.

“The police have recovered the vehicle while the driver was taken to the hospital.

“The driver is currently in a stable condition while the police, local hunters and vigilante in the area are combing the bush for the rescue of the victims and arrest of the assailants.

