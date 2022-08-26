By Miftaudeen Raji

…IGP reads riot act to officers on misuse of uniforms

Nigeria female officers.

The Nigeria Police Force, NPF has suspended two Supernumerary Police Officers for what the force authorities described as discreditable conduct and violation of Social media policy.

In a statement signed by the force public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, CSP the police described the violation as a breach of the provisions of the Police Act, 2020, and the Nigeria Police Guidelines for Recruitment/Promotion/Discipline of Supernumerary Police (SPY) 2013 by the Inspector-General of Police, as captured in a video posted by one of the officers in a viral video on August 3, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has issued strict warning on the incessant, illegal and unwarranted use of police uniforms restricted to bonafide serving officers of the force.

The statement reads partly, “The Supernumerary Police, by the combined effects of the Police Act, 2020 and the Nigeria Police Guidelines for Recruitment/Promotion/Discipline of Supernumerary Police (SPY),2013.

“This was established solely to complement the services of regular Police Officers when needed by Ministries, Departments and Agencies/Multi-National Companies, and Banks who make requests and upon approval pay for their training and cover their emoluments for the period of their engagement. (Sections 21-24 of the Police Act, 2020).

“It is equally important to mention that in line with Section 25 (2) (3) of the Police Act, 2020 and the Nigeria Police Guidelines for Recruitment/Promotion/Discipline of Supernumerary Police (SPY), 2013

“It was issued by the Inspector-General of Police (Guidelines for SPYs), the mode of dressing of SPY police mandates its SPY officers above the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police not to wear uniforms. Similarly, extant laws delineate the Supernumerary uniform,” it added.

