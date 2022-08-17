.

The Police Command in Ebonyi confirmed it neutralised one of the gunmen who attacked some personnel while on duty on G-Hostel Road in Abakaliki.

SP Chris Anyanwu, Spokesman, Police Command in Ebonyi, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the attack occurred at 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyanwu said one of the gunmen was killed by the police officers during the attack.

“Our men were attacked while on a stop-and-search duty along Enugu expressway, G-hostel axis in Abakaliki at about 3.30 p.m.

“When the hoodlums shot at our men, they responded and were able to gun down one person.

“Some of the gunmen, who operated a Toyota Sienna Bus, escaped with bullet injuries.

“The gunman who was shot was still alive, but later died at Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital where he was taken for treatment.

“Our men recovered two guns, including one double barrel gun (locally-made) and one AK-47.

“We also recovered some charms from the gunmen,” he explained.

