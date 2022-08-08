.

By Miftaudeen Raji

The police have warned residents to abstain from burning of tires on tarred roads.

This warning is coming on the heels of an unrest that broke out among some aggrieved commercial motorcycle operators protesting against the impounding of their motorcycles by the task force of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration along the Airport Express Road near Gosa market in Abuja on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, some youths had blocked the Airport Road when the incident took place.

It took the intervention of the security operatives to restore normalcy to the area.

Meanwhile, In a statement signed by Josephine Adeh, the force Public Relations Officer of, FCT Command the Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday noted that the incident which soon attracted many false narratives was merely an uncultured display of dissatisfaction by commercial Motorcycle riders popularly called Okada.

According to the Sunday, the motorcyclists took to the streets burning tires and other substances following the activities of the Task Force, who had earlier confiscated some motorcycles for certain violations.

The statement reads, “Upon the receipt of the information, Police Operatives from Iddo Divisional Police Headquarters were swiftly drafted to the scene where necessary measures were taken to restore peace and normalcy to the situation.

“Consequent upon the above, Members of the public are urged to eschew the generation and promulgation of fake news or contrary narratives and to go about the discharge of their lawful businesses without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind or from any quarters.

“Meanwhile, Monitoring and surveillance continue on the scene while an effort is ongoing to arrest miscreants responsible for the disturbance of public peace.”

The Commissioner of Police assured the residents of the command’s unflinching commitment to bringing crime and criminality to the barest minimum.

He noted that the burning of materials on tarred roads amounts to the vandalization of government properties, saying the full wrath of the law will be meted on erring persons.

“Meanwhile, Residents are enjoined to continue to partner with the police as touching the prompt, concise and accurate rendition of information through the following emergency lines 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352,” he said.

