Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one Akintunde Olaniyi, 22, who specialised in breaking into shops in Ede town.

The command in a statement on Sunday, by its Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola, disclosed that the suspect who was an ex-convict in company of others at large robbed various shops belonging to nine different complainants in Ede town.

The statement reads, “one Abass Oyekola reported that his shops has been repeatedly burgled and goods worth million stolen therein.

“The police from Anti-vice intelligence squad immediately set investigation mechanism rolling and the suspect who claimed to be student in one of the higher institutions in the State was arrested and one of the iphones being one of the properties of the complainant stolen was recovered from him.

“The suspect one Akintunde Olaniyi Joy an ex-convict, during interrogation, confessed to the alleged crime(s) and stated that sometimes in March, 2022, he and others at large broke into the shop of the complainant located at no. 4, Polytechnic road, Ede at midnight and carted away different types of phones valued about three million eight hundred thousand naira only(N3,800,000).

“On 27th April,2022 at about 2 am the same suspect and gangs robbed the same complainant shop where they tied the night guard and went away with phones worth twenty nine million naira only (N29,000,000).

“In the same modus operandi, the suspect and his accomplices at large went to the same shop 29th May, 2022 and made away with different types of phones valued about one million two hundred thousand naira only (N1,200,000).

“The suspect mentioned his antecedents of breaking into other people’s shops in Ede, namely: Adebayo Electrical stores, Bakare Salimot, Omidele Zainab, Buhari Ismail Akofe, Jamiu Saheed, Adebayo Rasaq Adewale, Atanda Quadri ‘m’, Azeez Salimot ‘f’, Adisa Grace Oluwakemi, where he carted away various goods including; Iphone X, Iphone 12 and a set of Home theatre.

“Other recovered items are, one LG plasma TV, Electric Generator Set, a big OX standing fan, cooking pot set, various footwears among others”.

She added that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the command conclude it investigation.

