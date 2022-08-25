By Biodun Busari

Men of the Edo State Police Command apprehended three gunmen on Tuesday who abducted three residents along Uluoke area of Etsako West local government area, Edo state.

The police with joint efforts of the vigilantes and hunters also rescued their victim, Austine Adoghe from the kidnappers.

According to the statement by the Command’s Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu on Wednesday, the assailants engaged in a gun duel with the security operatives when they were on their trail to rescue the victims.

The statement said, “In its continuous efforts to stem the tide of heinous crimes and criminality in the state especially kidnapping, the strategies emplaced by Edo State Police Command under the leadership of CP Abutu Yaro, fdc, has yet recorded another milestone in the rescue of a kidnapped victim.

“Following a kidnapping incident by some unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on 23/08/2022 along the Uluoke axis, operatives of the Command swung into action, mobilized in collaboration with vigilantes and hunters, and embarked on rigorous bush combing for possible rescue of the victim and arrest of the suspects.

“This, however, yielded results today, when the suspected kidnappers were trailed to their hideout camp, on sighting the operatives the suspected kidnappers opened fire on them which led to a gun duel. The superior firepower of the operatives made the hoodlums abandon their victim and escaped into the forest with various degrees of gunshot injuries, although one of the hoodlums was neutralized in the process.

“The victim, One Austine Adoghe ‘M’ was rescued unhurt and has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention. Meanwhile, the bush combing exercise is still ongoing for the possible arrest of the other fleeing members of the gang.

“Items recovered are: one locally made cut-to-size gun and two live cartridges.”

In a similar development, the police during their patrol arrested three suspected cult members who were attacking innocent people in the public.

The statement further read, “In another related development, today 24/08/2022 at about 2015hrs while operatives of the Command were on routine township patrol along four junctions Evbuotubu, they intercepted six (6) men who were attacking two persons.

“On sighting the Operatives, the assailants took to their heels. Operatives of the command gave them a hot chase and three of the assailant were apprehended while others escaped. The three apprehended are: Friday Ediare ‘M’ 43yrs, Odion Otoghile ‘M’ 37yrs and Otamere Oghogbe ‘M’ 38yrs.

“The trio confessed to being members of the dreaded Eiye confraternity who are out looking for members to initiate into their dreaded cult group. An investigation is ongoing with the aim to arrest other members.

“The victims, Paul Udoh ‘M’ 28yrs and David Udeme ‘M’ 26yrs, were profiled and have since been united with their individual families.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc, calls for continuous collaboration between the good people of Edo State and the Command. He also reaffirms his commitment to ensuring that criminal elements and their cohorts either stop their mischievous enterprises in the state or relocate from the state or face the wrath of the law.”

