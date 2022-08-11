The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has arrested two suspects in possession of 100 bags of dry leaves, suspected to be Cannabis, worth N10 million in Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, DSP Josephine Adeh said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

She said the dry leaves were concealed beneath fertilizers loaded in a Dangote truck, heading to Abuja from Ondo State.

Adeh said the truck was intercepted by police operatives attached to Zuba Divisional Police Headquarters following a tip off by Inspection Officers of the Dangote Group of Companies.

She said the inspection officers were strategically positioned for control and management of the fleet of trucks at intermittent locations.

Adeh said the suspects had admitted their involvement in the criminal conspiracy and the illegal possession of prohibited substances upon the arrest.

The police spokesperson said the suspects confirmed that the illegal commodity was worth N10 million and admitted that they were contracted and promised N400,00 each.

She said efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the suspected criminal syndicate.

Adeh said the suspects and exhibits would be transferred to the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) upon the conclusion of the investigation

She said the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Mr Babaji Sunday, had expressed concern over the high rate of drugs and substance abuse.

Sunday said the command would continue to partner with the NDLEA to bring the menace of drugs/substance abuse to the barest minimum in the FCT. (NAN)

