The Police Command in Kwara has dismissed a viral video circulating on Facebook regarding a protest by some purported policemen over alleged non-payment of one year salary.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Tuesday Assayomo, said in a statement issued by the command Spokesman, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, on Saturday in Ilorin.

Assayomo added that the police was not owing the salary of any conventional policeman or the allowance of the special constabulary shown in the video.

”It is important to state that the concept of community policing and recruitment of special constabulary is voluntary in nature, meaning they are not on monthly renumeration like the conventional policemen.

”This much the constabulary were briefed before taking up the job, besides, the job is not full time job,” the police commissioner said.

He explained that the constabulary only receive allowances paid by the state government.

“Due to the complaints of the constabulary regarding non-payment of stipends by the state government, they were invited today for a meeting by the state government on ways by which their complains could be looked into.

”It was surprising that the same set of constabulary after the meeting with agents of the state government could go online with a video claiming that the government was owing them salaries for a year.

”Therefore, members of the public are advised to disregard the viral video as it was designed to embarrass the police and also to draw an undue sympathy from the public,” he added.

Assayomo said the special constabulary are at liberty to honorably disengage from the service if they so wish.

