By Esther Onyegbula, LAGOS

A 44-year-old man, Olumide Agboola, is currently cooling off in one of the police cells at Makinde Divisional Police station for robbing online vendors.

Agboola was arrested following a painstaking investigation launched after several reports were received about his activities.

Police sources said different CCTV footages at his various crime scenes aided in the identification of the suspect. It was also gathered that in his last operation, Agboola dispossessed his victim of her Infinix Hot 9 mobile phone as well as assorted fabrics, underpants and singlets she came to sell, all valued at N193,000.

Preliminary investigation, according to sources, revealed that the suspect’s modus operandi was to pose as a genuine buyer on social media platforms, order items and request vendors to supply the items at designated hotels, where he would then rob them.

Confirming the story, spokesperson of Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said investigation was ongoing to recover other stolen items from his previous operations.

