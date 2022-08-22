*As CP decorates 37 DSPs to SPs

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

OPERATIVES of the Akwa Ibom State Police command have arrested oneVincent Sampson Enuneku rom Ndokwa Local Government Area of Delta State for impersonation and for being in possession of large substance, suspected to be Indian hemp.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, stated that the suspect was arrested on 28June, 2022 in Uyo while attempting to use his fake Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Identity card to prevent the arrest of a wanted criminal.

MacDon added that the suspect uses the fake ID card to pass through check points freely while transporting Indian hemp and other prohibited items to the State.

He noted that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi who decorated thirty-seven (37) Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to the next rank of Superintendents of Police (SPs), has however, warned impersonators of Police and other security agencies to desist forthwith.

His words: “The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State, CP Olatoye Durosinmi has decorated thirty-seven (37) Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to the next rank of Superintendents of Police (SPs).The CP while decorating the Senior Officers charged them to always discharge their duties professionally in consonance with extant laws.

“He urged them to be civil to Members of the public and eschew every form of corruption in line with the directives of the IGP while having greater respect for the fundamental human rights of the people.

‘Among those decorated were the Personal Assistance (PA) to the Commissioner of Police, SP Maximus Oloto and the Officer in-charge of Training, SP Joy Mezu. On the other hand, the CP has warned impersonators of Police and other Agencies to desist forthwith or have the Police to contend with.

