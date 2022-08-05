.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

Two persons have been arrested by Edo State Police operatives over the hacking to death of a 65-year-old mother and burying her in a shallow grave at her farm in Benin City.

The victim, Felicia Atigi, was said to have gone to her farm in company of two boys and did not return home on July 30, 2022.

Her son, John Atigi, the following day reported the case at the Evbuotubu police division, whose operatives reportedly mobilised and commenced extensive bush combing that discovered the missing woman’s mutilated corpse concealed inside an open shallow grave at Ekehuan community in Benin City.

Confirming the incident, Public Relations Officer for Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said: “On August 1, 2022 at about 1800hrs, one John Atigi of 2, Palace Road, off Useh, Ogida Quarters, Benin City reported at Evbuotubu police station on July 30, 2022 that his mother named Felicia Atigi of Ekehuan community, Benin City aged 65 years left the house in the company of one boy popularly called Smally to the farm along Ibori rd, off Ekehuan road, Benin City and did not return and all efforts to locate her proved abortive.

“Based on the report, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Evbuotubu division and his men, anti-robbery team to be precise, left for the scene of the crime in search of the victim.

“The bush was extensively combed and the body of the said Felicia Atigi was found in an open shallow grave with a cut on her neck and stab injuries on the left abdomen. Photographs of the body were taken and the body was evacuated to a hospital mortuary in Benin City for autopsy and preservation.

“The two suspects called Smally and one other Felix Ajaruwa were arrested and they are currently undergoing investigation.

