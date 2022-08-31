.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun state police command has arraigned three persons before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo for allegedly storming the palace of Alawo of Awo with charms and cutlasses to dethrone Oba Abdurazaq Adegboyega.

Three defendants; Adebayo Akinsilo, 40, Oloyede Babatunde, 46 and Oloyede Habib, 28, were docked on Wednesday on six counts bordering on conspiracy to commit felony, Unlawful invasion, breach of peace and threat to life.

Police prosecutor, John Idoko disclosed that the defendants, on August 26, 2022 invaded the said palace in Awo armed with matchets and cutlasses amidst chant of war songs

He added that the defendants, along with others at large caused panic among residents of the town and also threatened to kill the monarch if he failed to leave the throne.

The offences, according to Idoko, contravene sections 516, 42, 86, 517, 70 and 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

They (defendants) pleaded not guilty to charges preferred against them by police.

Defense counsel, Kehinde Adesiyan, while applying for bail orally, urged the court to admit the defendants to bail in most liberal terms, saying they will not jump bail but present surety to guarantee their readiness to face trial.

However, Idoko objected to the application on the ground that the defendants will jump bail and return to commit similar offence.

But the Presiding Magistrate, Adeyemoye Adeyeba granted the application and admit the defendants to bail in the sum of N2million and two sureties each and adjourned the matter till October 12, 2022 for hearing.

