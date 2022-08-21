By Ayo Onikoyi

The Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN), led by Mr. Pretty Okafor, is set to hold its first National Executive Council (NEC) Convention and launch of PMAN Biometric ID Card in partnership with Zenith Bank.

According to Okafor, the event, which will hold at the prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, would witness the unveiling of “the new and improved PMAN Biometrics ID cards and PMAN is proud to announce that these cards would be issued to the first batch of registered members across the country.”

While urging the invited guests to honour the invitation, Okafor said the event would set the ball rolling for greater things to come for the betterment of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

In his remarks, PMAN’s 2nd vice president, Zaaki Azay, said the progress in PMAN is “borne out of the synergy and unity in the association, made possible through a series of court judgements that have authenticated and reaffirmed Pretty Okafor as the national leader, and has prohibited any act of factionalism within the musicians’ union.”

