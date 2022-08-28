By Ayo Onikoyi

The Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN), the body founded to promote the interests of musicians in Nigeria, has launched a Biometric Identification Card for its members.

The PMAN president, Mr Pretty Okafor, unveiled the card during the association’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday August 24, 2022.

The feat, which is expected to positively revolutionise the body’s mode of operation, was attained in partnership with Zenith Bank PLC, whose staff were also present at the event.

Okafor also announced the near-completion of a system to partner with other musician’s associations from 16 African countries.

He said: “In order to address issues of effective copyright protection and efficient royalty distribution, all players in the industry must actively collaborate closely and speak with one voice”.

The PMAN president added that the purpose of the biometric ID card is to have a database which will seamlessly and efficiently administer the over five million members of the association in Nigeria, under a single demographic umbrella. Members are only to pay a registration fee of N6,000 through any Zenith bank branch.

Hosted by veteran rap artiste, Ruggedman, the event had in attendance top musicians and personalities like Mr John Asein, Director General, Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), PMAN’s 1st Vice President, Sunny Nneji, 2nd Vice President, Zaaki Azay, Treasurer, Asha Gangali, General Secretary, Benny Aita,; Edo, Bayelsa, Kaduna and Lagos PMAN governors among others.

