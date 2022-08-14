By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Plastic pallets manufacturing company, Shongai Packaging, a conglomerate of SONA Group of Industries has expressed commitment towards creating thousands of employment opportunities to Nigerian youths in the sector as economical tools intervention.

Chairman, SONA Group of Industries, Arjan Mirchandani, made the remarks while giving the scorecard of the company since inception in Nigeria.

Mirchandani, stressed that the group and the stakeholders in the plastic pallets sector are devolving ways of building the economy of Nigeria to generate a stable system in the government by creating various business strategies and economic methods to reduce joblessness and deteriorating economy.

According to him, “Plastic pallets manufactures production demands has increased immensely in the past four decades as we, Shongai Packaging, are exporting in the ECOWAS countries and Europe using the foreign exchange in building the economy of Nigeria. Shongai Plastic Packaging is produced for Nigeria and the purpose economy development.

“As a result, a number of plastic pallets production in the country are creating thousands of jobs in the sector’s value chain, ranging from grinding, washing, drying to make in small chips (I0mm size) in German machines herbolt(2tonnes/hr/per machine).

“This is further melted, palletised and converted in granules in Ereme machines from Austria.

“Finally converting Granules to Plastic Pallets which environmentally friendly in Krauss Maffei machines from Germany, which can be further re-Grinded into Granules for further production.

“The resultant effect is always a rise in income levels for those involved in the value chain.”

Mirchandani, noted that plastic pallets manufactures are saving cost compare to the wooden pallet which life span is three to six months.

“Broken Plastic Pallets can be broken, reprocess and supply at conversion cost.

“Wooden Pallets causes Deforestation and loss of oxygen to the environment and cutting down of trees has greatly affected the atmosphere, which is one of the main contributors to unpredictable weather changes such as drought, flood among others.

“It’s very important we save trees and environment, the environment and the economy is really the two sides of a coin and if we cannot sustain the environment we cannot sustain ourselves,” Mirchandani stated.

Ilebaye Odiniya is the latest housemate to exit the Big Brother Naija season 7 house following her eviction on Sunday.

RELATED NEWS