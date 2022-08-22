Former President General of Egbema Youths Council (EYC), Amb. Comrade Bright Maya has said High Chief Government Ekpemupolo AKA Tompolo, remain the best man to effectively handle pipeline security and surveillance job and will surely deliver.

Maya, in a statement Sunday in Warri, Delta State, also commended the Federal Government and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC Limited for timely renewal and award of Pipeline Security and Surveillance Contract to High Chief Government Ekpemupolo AKA Tompolo.

He expressed optimism that Tompolo being a respected leader will collaborate with relevant stakeholders in the region, and engage youths from the host communities to curb crude oil theft

Maya congratulated Tompolo for his renewed pipeline security and Surveillance contract by which aimed to curb crude oil theft and vandalism in the Niger Delta region.

” Tompolo has been a major stabilizing factor and influence in the Niger Delta. He has ensured the peace, safety and security of oil facilities. The renewed contract will further spur him to do more considering his laudable antecedents and legacies.

