By Ochuko Akuopha

ISOKO National Youth Assembly, INYA, has raised the alarm over alleged moves by some non Isoko indigenes to hijack the execution of the pipeline surveillance contract in Isoko nation for their political benefits.

INYA, in a statement by its President, Amos Etaluku, congratulated Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo on “the well deserved award of the pipeline surveillance contract by the NNPC Limited.”

Etaluku said: “We are stating our stance on the execution of the contract in Isoko nation. Its entire value chain must be executed by Isoko people without any non-Isoko person in the mix in any manner whatsoever.

“We have intelligence that some elements from other tribes are trying to hijack the execution of the contract in Isoko nation for their political benefits. We reiterate that there should not be a non-Isoko person in the chain of execution in the Isoko part of this contract even if the non-Isoko person appoints his stooge to front for him.”

“Any attempt to undermine our legitimate place in this contract will be met with resistance that will not only defeat the purpose the contract was meant to serve in Isoko Nation but will also jeopardize the political and allied interests such subversion is intended to meet.

“We have more than competent persons in the entire value chain to handle the execution of the contract in Isoko Nation in the spirit of local content, equity and fairness.

“And as an organisation of able-bodied and visionary youths, we will continue to cooperate with the Federal Government, NNPC and the GOC as well as serve as watchdogs for the protection of the interests of the Isoko people, who have elected us to do things of this nature in times like this.

“We are by this release asking the GMD of NNPC, stakeholders and the general public to please take note. A stitch in time, they say, saves nine.”

