Mayor of Urhoboland and ex-militant leader, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has congratulated Chief Government Ekpemupolo, a.k.a Tompolo, for winning the oil and gas pipelines security surveillance contract from the Federal Government.

The Mayor also commended the FG for the wisdom behind awarding surveillance contract to indigenous people adding that it was the best way to go.

The Mayor, who stated this, Thursday in a press release sent to our correspondent from Asaba, Delta State capital, stressed that a community-based security network is the best way to secure national assets such the oil and gas pipelines particularly in the riverine areas where conventional security infrastructure have little or no reach.

He however, called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration not to leave Urhobo people out of the security contracts, adding that having awarded to other ethnic nationalities, Urhobo nation should not be left out.

“There’s need for equity in the distribution of contracts of this nature,” Mayor Akpodoro said, “especially for those who have been deep in the security affairs of the Niger Delta region.”

Recall, Akpodoro, it was who in collaboration with the military in 2016 led the onslaught against the Niger Delta Avengers, NDA, who had renewed a devastating insurgency in the early days of the current administration a development which almost cripple oil and gas production in the country.

The Mayor argued that the President Buhari-led administration should learn to reward loyalty especially now that the tenure is winding down to encourage well meaning Nigerians to support Government efforts in the area of security.

In same vein, the ex-militant leader called on the President to consider a whistle-blowing policy for the security of the oil bearing pipelines in the Delta region but was quick to warn that such policy must come with honesty and sincerity of purpose away from the “failed anti corruption” whistle-blower law which he said was messed up by vested interests.

“Members of communities,” he noted, “are best to the entrusted the security of oil bearing facilities in their domain but can only be encouraged by handsome rewards by the authorities. He urged the government to look critically into the surveillance security contract award and distribute same evenly.”

