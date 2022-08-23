Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has called for an increased cooperation among stakeholders and host communities to foster prosperity in the oil and gas producing areas of the state.

Obaseki made the call during a one-day stakeholders forum, organised by the Edo State Commissioner for Mining, Oil and Gas, Ethan Uzamere, aimed at rallying oil and gas stakeholders to brainstorm on ways to ensure effective implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, and to set foundation to develop Edo State policy for the industry.

According to the Commissioner for Local Government, Monday Osaigbovo, who represented Obaseki at the event: “The oil and gas sector, till date, is the mainstay of the Nigerian economy and, as such, there is need to evaluate its contributions to communities and the state at large. This forum will afford stakeholders the opportunities to freely discuss ways to strengthen the process of PIA implementation.”

Obaseki further reiterated the commitment of his administration to improve the lives of residents in the three oil producing local government areas of Orhionmwon, Ikpoba-Okha and Ovia North-East in the state.

RELATED NEWS