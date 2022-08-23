The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi has met with the leader of Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo and members of the South and Middle Belt Leadership Forum on Tuesday.

In a post on his Twitter page, Tuesday, Obi shared photos of himself with the leaders of the groups, saying the leaders of the LP were also present.

“Presently visiting PA Ayo Adebanjo and members of the South and Middle Belt Leadership Forum. The national leaders of the Labour Party and other stakeholders are here too. -PO” he tweeted.

See photos below:

