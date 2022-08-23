A household name in the creation of pop sounds, who is blazing the trail in African music, Philip Ahaiwe “Philkeyz” Chukwuka, popularly known as Philkeyz, has seen the potential in local songs giving a leap to Nigeria’s economy in foreign earnings.

Philkeyz has thereby encouraged Nigerian youths to develop their talents and contribute meaningfully to the country’s progress by being gainfully engaged as responsible citizens.

Born August 28, 1991, into a Christian family of six and resident in Lagos State, Philkeyz is a Nigerian music producer and musician, who specialises in fusing on diverse elements of African music to create pop sounds.

The Nigerian music composer, producer, and performer from Umuahia, in Abia State, spent his formative years in Lagos, where he was raised, after which he later travelled to the United Kingdom, and stayed there for some years.

Pursuing his educational career, Philkeyz found out he had musical talents, which he has since nurtured to earn a living for himself.

What shot Philkeyz to prominence as a producer was his appearance as a guest producer on Omawumi’s “Lasso of Truth” which made it into the deluxe version of her 2013 album, as he also went on to work extensively with former Squares-Records’ act, May D and Yemi Alade.

To just mention a few from his numerous productions, Philkeyz takes production credits for some of the works of artists like Kizz Daniel, CDQ, Skales, Dammy Krane, Faze, Ikechukwu, Skuki and N6.

One of his most pronounced works is the critically acclaimed collaboration between Kizz Daniel and Wizkid entitled: “For You,” while he also produced Kizz’s popular song with the title: “No Do,” which earned him approval for the ingenious sampling of the soundtrack of a popular TV show of the ‘90s.

In today’s Nigeria, Philkeyz is one of the great contributors of Afro beats, and also the ground breaking no bad songs, which birthed the track “Necesari.”

With him writing, Producing and vocalizing on the track “Necesari” it was like he’s voice was what the song needed to get that international cross over, while also producing “Ghetto” and off the album, and two other tracks.

On “Necessari,” Philkeyz doubled as a featured artiste, delivering a melodious hook and fine verses, as his profile as a music producer is on the rise, as a singer, he holds promise.

One can say Philkeyz caught his musical teeth early in life, drawing his inspiration from his family background, as he grew up in a music-loving family. He said his father particularly listened to a lot of Jazz music, which led to his interest in the art at his tender age.

Similarly, the young Philkeyz growing up joined his immediate family members in the church choir, where his love for music was further cemented, with his love for the Piano. This is how it all started.

To grow his talents and give the musical skills in him a perfect touch, Philkeyz enrolled at the Muson School of Music, from where he picked up his drumming skills. Years later, he taught himself digital music production, and this was while he was an employer at a company in Lagos.

Philkeyz, who started as a church keyboardist during his formative years in music as a career, from there got his love for music production ignited.

As his passion for his musical career grew, Philkeyz began to learn the basics of production through online tutorials and self-practice; juggling his training as a music producer with an office job and schooling; until he was able to gather enough resources to setup his first studio; and this was while he was still in school.

Philkeyz works started to gain attention of popular music stars while he was a student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and from there his profile started to soar. As he progressed in his career, he teamed up with a record label management, Confam Entertainment, and in 2016, he founded Platnium Vibes Music.

Today, Philkeyz prides himself as an Afro-fusion pop artist, who can either produce for other artists or voice on his own beats to make music; with more attention he put into his production exercises. He has a speciality in sampling classics, reworking them into trendy sounds, just like Kanye West who has become famed for it.

Philkeyz has produced multiple hit singles for several prominent artists cutting across various music genres, such as hip hop, pop, Afro beat and Afro fussion. His catalog includes “For You” – Wizkid and Kizz Daniel; Wizkid & May D – “Bamilo” Kizz Daniel – Lie, “Ale Yi” by May-D; Koffi Anan by Yemi Alade; “Boys are bad by Kizz Daniel “Peteru” by Skuki featuring Olamide; All Over You by May-D; “EKO” – Kizz Daniel, “Ghetto” – Kizz Daniel” amongst a bunch of others.

For the quality of his works, Philkeyz made it to the beat awards Nigeria nomination in 2015, in the Afro Pop Producer of the Year category, among other international awards.

