Bakare Abayomi Mololuwa currently plies his trade at AC Houston SUR FC in the United States’ USL League Two.

The former Houston FC star hails from Ekiti State, Nigeria, and received footballing education alongside Super Eagles striker, Junior Ajayi at Stan Football Academy in Lagos.

Abayomi, 26, has been praised for his ability to adapt to various positions on the field of play and his cleverness with the ball at his feet.

Having spent a lengthy period on the sidelines, he is back playing football and shares his excitement in a chat:

Excerpts –

Q: How did you spend your time during your long injury lay-off?

After undergoing six procedures on my legs and lower back, I decided to continue with my Master’s program and graduated with a master’s degree in Transportation Planning and Management from Texas Southern University.

Q: Who is your sports hero and what have you learned from her/him?

One of my favourite players is the retired Phillip Lamn. I’ve always admired and tried to emulate his ability to read the game and play it as simple as possible.

Q: Have you always played your current position, if not, which other?

Being that I just recovered from a couple of surgeries. I have been getting my minutes in bits for the last few games in central midfield positions.

Q: Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini have captured the headlines with their moves to Los Angeles FC in the USA. In your opinion, has the acquisition of these foreign stars in recent years truly developed the US’ top league?

Having such players move to the MLS is nothing new. It’s been happening for years, what really need to change is the league format. We need the league to be restructured, teams need to relegate and some gain promotion like it’s done in Europe. That will make the competition tougher and more entertaining and the franchises will have no choice than to focus on scouting real talents around the country and not just draft players from colleges.

Q: What can you say about the idea of the MLS being an ideal retirement home for Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo?

I’m convinced he’s going to move over here in a few years. It just makes sense sporting wise and the commercial impact is astronomical.

