Nigerian fast rising artist Confidence Nnaoma Okorie, popularly called Coblaze, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, and music producer, who hails from Abia State.

The singer who secured a recording deal with PG Records in 2021, with Guchi, and went on to release ‘Come’, a self produced song.

We spoke to him about his musical journey, and plans towards the year (2022).

In a phone conversation, he said his musical foundation was built in the church, where he learnt the most, and how to play the piano and the drums professionally.

However, his journey into professional artistry peaked in 2010; after Wizkid’s successful debut motivated him to pick a fulltime career in music. Coblaze, who is a go-getter to the core has continued to develop himself, after the release of ‘Come’ in 2021, after signing with PG Records, the Afropop and Afrosoul singer; best described by him during our conversation.

His prowess in music instruments and digital production also help him navigate through various melodies and tempos as a music producer. However, he just released a summer anthem for the ladies titled ‘GOOD GIRL’.

The self-produced song, according to him, this is the first single off his upcoming EP; the mid-tempo melodious tune which is about a good girl who knows when to be bad will get your body moving from the very first second the song comes on. During our conversation, he also said, “I feel really good about this song ‘Good Girl’, and I can’t wait to see everyone’s reaction when they press play. They would feel the buzz from the first seconds it plays. That for me will be satisfying; like Really satisfying”.