By Sam Eyoboka

THE Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN Delta State chairman/founder of Heroes of Faith Ministry, Worldwide, Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi has commissioned the newly built auditorium of City of Prayers Ministry (CPM) along with the ministry’s Medical Center.

Commissioning the CPM auditorium (fully air-conditioned) along with the medical center at the church headquarter at Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State recently, the Delta State PFN Chairman commended the founder of CPM, Bishop Christopher Akpocha Igbigbisie and his members for building a new auditorium and also taking a giant step to build a Medical Center.

He prayed for more God’s anointing upon Bishop Igbigbisie so that he can do greater things in winning souls into the Kingdom of God.

The state Commissioner of Projects Monitoring and Supervision, Chief Anthony Onoriode Ofoni who represented Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the occasion lauded CPM for the new auditorium which according to him, shows that God is involved.

He added that the establishment of the Medical Center will go a long way in rendering medical services to the people around.

He noted that the state government is quite aware of the spiritual role being played by the City of Prayers Ministry, stressing that the government will continue to rely on the church for prayers.

Bishop Enakirerhi, in a brief sermon titled, Divine Reward for a Liberal Man with bible authorisation from Proverbs 11:24-26 pointed out that a man that is generous never lacks, adding that Nigeria need a liberal president that will take care of all.

In a chat with journalists, the founder of CPM, Bishop Igbigbisie thanked God for the successful dedication of the auditorium along with the medical center, stating that apart from preaching the gospel and praying for the people, the medical center will take care of persons facing one health challenge or the other.

While also thanking Governor Okowa for sending the Commissioner of Projects Monitoring and Supervision to represent him, advised politicians to govern with the fear of God as there is need to change the country for good.

He explained that by October, 2022, the medical center will be rendering free medical services for the people especially the less privileged people within and outside the community

He stated that his dream is to see CPM spread across Nigeria and beyond.

Amongst those that graced the epoch making event include, Chief Godwin Adode, chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Council, Rev. (Mrs) Enakirerhi, Chief Ariyo, Special Adviser to the governor on Transport, the representative of Hon. Solomon Funkekeme, Chief Igho Odiphri, President-General of Agbarho Improvement Union, Bishop Sakpaide, Rev. Charles Emakpor, Chief John Gbenedio, Rev. (Mrs) Igbigbisie, Chief Kevwe Edoja, chairman Planning Committee, Chief Felix Ofurhie, Comrade Akusu, Chief Ese Arigo and others.

