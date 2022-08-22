.

By Biodun Busari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi’s supporters are not its members.

IPOB also reiterated that it is not interested in partisan politics of Nigeria including Obi’s presidential candidacy despite coming from the Southeastern region of the country.

The separatist group, on Sunday, said this in its reaction to a herders’ union known as Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore’s statement linking IPOB’s agitations to Obidients’ movement.

Miyetti Allah’s national secretary, Saleh Alhassan said the Fulani will not vote for the former Anambra state governor because he is part of the IPOB agenda.

Reacting, IPOB’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, in the statement said the herders’ union is nursing fear over Biafra, adding that the Nnamdi Kanu-led group is only interested in the sovereign state of Biafra through a referendum.

The statement partly read, “IPOB cannot drag its hard-earned reputation to the mud of the Nigerian politics. We have no interest to legitimise the Nigerian political system. Peter Obi is involved in and playing Nigerian politics while we in IPOB play advanced internationally accepted politics targeting the Biafra referendum.

“The Igbo people rallying behind Peter Obi are not IPOB members because IPOB doesn’t want the contraption called Nigeria to continue to exist and we must break away from Nigeria enterprise irrespective of whether Peter Obi or anyone else from the Biafran geographic space is contesting in the Nigerian farce of an election.

“IPOB is not interested in Igbo President or a Nigeria President from Biafra extraction. Our mission is simple. Nigeria must cease to exist as a country so that all the Nation imprisoned in it can regain their liberty, freedom and dignity.”

RELATED NEWS