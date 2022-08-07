Ossia Ovie

The Special Assistant to the Delta state Governor, Ossai Ovie Success has said that the Presidential Candidates of Labour Party Mr. Peter Obi, and All Progressive Congress APC Bola Tinubu are not capable of leading Nigeria as President.

Ossai who noted this on his Official Facebook page, said Tinubu doesn’t understand the complexity of Nigeria and Peter Obi can not offer Nigerians competent leadership.

“Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, we must be careful with the people we give our support.

“We all remembered how we were deceived by the All Progressive Congress APC in 2014 and 2015 and today we are being faced with poverty, and insecurity.

“The rich and the poor are being affected by the ungodly leadership of APC.

“It’s time for us to say no to incapable people as our leaders come 2023.

“We must make the right choice this time around by electing politicians that care about our future .”

“I have known the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party Sir Peter Obi, All Progressive Congress APC Presidential Candidate Bola Tinubu, and the People’s Democratic Party PDP Presidential Candidate PDP Atiku Abubakar for years.

“Tinubu doesn’t understand the complexity of Nigeria and he doesn’t know Nigeria is a multi-religious state.

“Tinubu doesn’t have what it takes to be Nigeria’s president.

“Peter Obi can’t offer Nigerians competent leadership looking at his antecedents.

“Nigeria as of today is bigger than speaking English.

“Peter Obi is good at speaking English than implementing what has been said.

“Looking at the achievements of Atiku in the past years, it’s morally acceptable for us to say Atiku is more capable, competent, and qualified for the position of Nigeria president.

“Among all the candidates, only Atiku has the needed experience to rescue Nigeria from poverty and insecurity.

“He is the only one ready for the restructuring of Nigeria.

“The combination of Atiku and Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa of Delta State is what Nigerians need at the moment for the redemption of Nigeria.

“Atiku has the requisite knowledge, experience, and political sagacity of making Nigeria an enviable country.

“We need to support and vote PDP come 2023 general elections,” he said.

