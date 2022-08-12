.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Convener of Endurable peace and unity Ambassadors initiative (ENPUAI), Chinedu Nwokoye, has said that “The reward for a job well done is more work”.

Nwokoye stated this during the award ceremony organized to celebrate noble Nigerians that are by their actions promoting peace, unity and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event which was held at Apo area in Abuja, Nwokoye highlighted the fact that peace and unity is the anchor point upon which development of a nation is built. He decried the Nigeria situation where crisis, disunity, mutual suspicion among Nigerians etc have eroded the country the desired development it needs.

He maintained that it is his dream to tour the length and breadth of the country promoting peace and unity through the various activities the non-governmental organization, ENPUAI has outlined.

Among the award recipients was the founder of God’s Divine Answers Ministries Apo, Prophetess Nkeiru Ihezue. A woman known for her love for humanitarian and philanthropic services in the area of orphanage homes, care for the widows and the poor irrespective of their religious affiliation or tribal identification among others.

Responding, the elated Ihezue said she was surprised that an organization like ENPUAI whom she had no prior contact with where tracking the things she was doing for peace and unity in Nigeria in the past 1year and considered her for this award.

She thanked the non-governmental organization and enjoined Nigerians to sheath their swords and give peace and unity a chance for national development.

She pledged to continue to do her part towards achieving Endurable peace and unity in Nigeria.

