By Chinedu Adonu

The youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed worry over the squabble between its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the Governor of Rivers State, Nwesom Wike.

The secretary of the PDP youth wing in Diaspora Comrade Tochukwu Onah in a press release disclosed that the grave silence in PDP was concerning due to numerous unanswered questions which could hamper the chances of the party in the 2023 general elections.

Onah who is also the President of Nigerian students in Australia stressed the need for the party leadership to ensure an amicable reconciliation between Atiku and Wike whom he said remained as the pillar of the party even after the 2015 election failure.

“Gov Nyesom Wike has been the pillar of this our great party since after 2015 that the party was almost dead, he stood for the party with other patriots and made it a vibrant opposition but the treatment melted to him is uncalled for, unbecoming and the party leadership should as a matter of urgency make peace with him and reconcile other aggrieved party loyalists.

“We the PDP youth wing in diaspora condemned in totality that the treatment on Gov Nyesom Wike who risked his life, spent his resources and fought for the survival of this party and therefore call on the of leadership of our great party to do the needful to resolve the differences,” he said.

Onah who is known to speak truth to power called for the resignation of the National chairman of PDP Sen. Iyocha Ayu. He argued that it was unfair for the chairman of the party to hail from the same Northern Nigeria with Presidential candidate.

