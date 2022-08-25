…Asks BoT members to adopt a realistic strategy of Leadership, Diplomacy and Wisdom to handle Wike

…Asks PDP National Chairman, Ayu to resign now in the Interest of the party

By Henry Umoru

THE Immediate past Deputy National Chairman, North of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Suleiman Nazif has urged the Presidential candidate of the party and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to as a matter of urgency lead all members of the Board of Trustees, BoT on a reconciliatory visit to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state as part of moves to pacify him

Speaking with Vanguard in Abuja, Senator Nazif who urged the Senator Walid Jibril led BoT to adopt what he described as a realistic approach that requires leadership, diplomacy and wisdom tok handle the present political crisis between the party and Govornor Wike, said that the Governor has the right to be annoyed as the onus would be on the party to pacify him.

The one time member of the House of Representatives and two time Senator said that Wike cannot be ignored against the backdrop that former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido cannot bring to the PDP table half of what Wike can bring, adding that prior to his returning to the PDP, Wike and former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu played very strategic roles that made him, former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki; former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Senator Dino Melaye, among others, adding, ” Governor Nyesom Wike should be allowed to study his failures and loudly celebrate his successes.

“The PDP Presidential candidate and former Vice President Atiku and all members of the BoT should relocate to Rivers state and beg Governor Nyesom Wike. He should be allowed to vent his anger, ours is to pacify him. We as BoT members should come up with realistic strategy which requires Leadership, diplomacy and wisdom to handle Governor Wike.”

Senator Nazif who took a swipe at former Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa State over his attack on Wike that he has no monopoly over Rivers and that no one has offended him as there was no basis for reconciliation, warned that the former Forein Affairs Minister should be ignored as he has not been responsible in bringing people to the PDP, but helping to destroy it with his attitude and comments, ” Sule Lamido lacks knowledge of contemporary politics as him and his co travellers should not be allowed to near the corridors of power when PDP takes over power next year especially in these days of political tension. Only good men of good will should be allowed then.

“Governor Sule Lamido has insulted elders like Aminu Kano, Abubakar Rimi in the past, now he is insulting the younger ones instead of being an Elderstatesman that should resolve problems in the party. He should be talking on National issues that will bind us together.”

Senator Nazif who urged the BoT to call former Governor Lamido to order, however accused him of speaking like a youth leader on issues affecting the party, adding, “Governor Sule Lamido’s actions and attitude are unbecoming of a member of the BoT, infact he speaks like a youth leader, his scientific knowledge on issues are very elementary, his public relations capabilities are poor, he had disrespected elders in the past; his panoramic views in contemporary democracy is limited and his political technical skills are horrible.”

Speaking on the issue of National Chairman, Senator Nazif who urged the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu to honour his words as he promised to leave once a northerner belongs the party’s Presidential candidate for 2023 election, asked him to as a matter of urgency resign his position as National Chairman in the interest of the party and as one of the conditions given by Wike for a holistic reconciliation.

