By Moses Nosike

The House On The Rock (HOTR) is thrilled to announce the long-awaited return of the critically acclaimed praise concert, The African Praise Experience (TAPE).

This quintessential sound of the summer is back with an overflow! Convened and hosted by the metropolitan of all House On The Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, TAPE is set to deliver a night of stellar performances from notable award-winning gospel artistes.

This year’s edition and its overflow, scheduled to hold tomorrow August 26, 2022, from 8pm WAT till dawn, and on Sunday, August 28 will start from 9am WAT at The Rock Cathedral, Lekki, Lagos. It will showcase a plethora of some of Africa’s best and brightest gospel artistes, including Mercy Chinwo, Tim Godfrey, BeeJay Sax, Mike Abdul, Kikelomo Mudiaga, Dunsin Oyekan, the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir, the Rock Cathedral Gospel Choir and many others.

Gracing the TAPE platform for the first time will be PITA, Moses Bliss, Folabi Nuel, Judikay and Mr. M & Revelation. The event, which returns after a two-year hiatus due to the covid19 pandemic, is set to welcome people of every tribe, creed and class for this must-attend night of exhilarating praise and passionate worship to the One who deserves all the glory for the great things He had done for us. It will also feature fervent prayer for all attendees and for Nigeria at this critical stage of our nationhood.

RELATED NEWS