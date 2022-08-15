By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

A Professor of Political Economy and Management Expert,Professor Pat Utomi will deliver a lecture at the Round Table and Award ceremony of FLANNEL Business school in Lagos.

According to the press statement issued by school’s Media Officer, Mr Lawrence Omidiora made available to Vanguard ,the main theme of the Round table program is, ”The Book as an Agent of Change in a rapidly Changing world “,while other sub themes are,”A new Business model for the Book Business.”,and “Between Digital Books and the Reader, Interrogating the Viability in a Developing Nation.”

The program is ,coming up tomorrow, Tuesday 16th August 2022 at Oranmiyan Hall,Lagos Airport Hotel, Obafemi Awolowo, way Ikeja in Lagos state ,by 11am.

The statement also stated that Former President of Nigeria,Chief Aremu Okikiola Olusegun Obasanjo will be the Chairman of ceremony at the FLANNEL Business School, Round Table and Award ceremony while His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11 will also grace the occasion as the Royal father of the day.

The statement further noted that Chairman of the Planning Committee is Otunba Lanre Adesuyi, Chairman HAVILAH Merchants, and the Co-Chairman is Alhaji Dauda Lukman, MD of EVANS Publishers.

