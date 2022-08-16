Afeez Bolarinwa

The Principal of Queens College Lagos, Dr. (Mrs) Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye has stressed the need for cultural preservation as key to advancement of society, as the school holds a cultural day celebration in honour of its outgoing SSS3 students, last Friday.

Dr. Yakubu-Oyinloye pointed out that Nigeria is very rich in culture because of her numerous languages, modes of dressing and lifestyle which has distinguished her in the comity of nations.

She, therefore, enjoined parents to teach children their language and culture as every child must be taught to speak their mother tongue, adding that language is very important to communication which is the bedrock of education.

According to her, the Queens College Cultural Day celebration is organized every year by the school to encourage the graduating students to embrace their roots, culture and language as they set forth to integrate into society because it is what stands them out as they excel in their endeavours.

A major highlight of the colourful event was the 2022 Miss Wazobia Contest which had a lineup of beautiful graduating students in their various traditional attires to compete for the coveted title which was won by miss Olise Marvelous.

Other highlights included cultural dances, displays, speeches and performances in Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, Itshekiri and Fulani by the students, who trooped out in their traditional attires to grace the event with their parents and friends.

.

Some of the graduating students in their traditional dresses: (L-R) Miss Deborah Okechukwu (Igbo), Miss Favour Samson (Hausa), Miss Eva Princess (Edo), Miss Olanrele Iretioluwa (Yoruba) and Miss Mmaete Edward (Calabar) on the Red Carpet

.

The row of the beautiful contestants for the 2022 Miss Wazobia Contest in their various traditional attires

.

Miss Ayomide Sapara, Miss Ayomide Okusanya and Iyanuoluwa Kapo, presenting the indigenous Yoruba Cultural mode of greeting.

.

The Principal, Dr. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye and The Chairperson of Queen’s College School Based Management Committee (SBMC), Barr. Yetunde Awofuwa, inspecting the hand made beads crafts by Miss Juanita Nwaka, Miss Vida Emordi and Miss Emilia Ebenuwah.

.

Miss Rukayat Yekini who won as First Rinner-Up, Miss Wazobia Contest, 2022, being presented with her crown and prize by the Principal, Queens College Lagos, Dr. Mrs Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye.

.

Miss Junita Nwaka, being presented with her crown and prize as Second Runner-Up of the 2022 Miss Wazobia Contest, by the school Principal, Dr Mrs. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye.

.

Miss Vanessa Ezeoma presenting her Artwork to the School Principal, Dr. Mrs Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye.

.

Miss Olise Marvelous, winner of the 2022 Miss Wazobia Contest being presented with her crown and prize by the school Principal, Dr. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye after the keenly contested competition.

.

Queen’s College Principal, Dr. Mrs. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye on the Red Carpet with Miss Precious Okon, who came as a Calabari Princess.

.

.

Miss Damilola Alabi, Captain, Obasa House, being presented with a prize by the School’s Vice Principal Academic 1, Mrs. Ajayi.

