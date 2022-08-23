Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has commended Image Merchants Promotion Ltd (IMPR), publishers of PRNigeria, Economic Confidential and Tech Digest, for responsible and investigative journalism based on facts, objectivity, fairness and balance.

Speaking in his office on Monday while receiving a book written by two female IMPR staff writers, Pantami praised PRNigeria for setting up the news and public relations organisation in a way that emphasises journalism for national development.

Pantami noted that its fact-checking and well-investigated security stories are one of the factors that have kept Nigeria stable in recent years, and urged stakeholders to keep working together to sustain the peace, stability and unity of the nation.

Zeenat Sambo of Economic Confidential and Fom Gyem, a Tech Digest reporter, jointly contributed 40 articles that made the new book: “Building a Safer Digital Economy in Nigeria: Musings of Young Female Writers”.

Pantami expressed his respect for those who can settle down to document history for the purpose of future generations, adding that “any history that has not been documented can be changed”.

“While commending my sisters who authored yet another fine book, I must appreciate what your organisation is doing for us and Nigeria. I follow your stories very well. I see your fact-checking stories and well-researched stories about security, and this country must appreciate you for what you are doing”, he said.

Pantami declared commitment to taking the partnership between IMPR and the ministry to higher levels because as a government official, he has to be accountable to the citizens through robust engagement with the media, among others.

Pantami recalled that a similar book titled “Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity in Nigeria” by Inyene Ibanga was presented to him at this same time last year.

National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Director-General, Abdullahi Kashifu Inuwa hailed the authors, adding that IMPR has taken NITDA to the world with an award in Tanzania and another award nomination in Germany.

IMPR Chairman, Dr. Sule Ya’u Sule informed the minister that the book presentation was meant to celebrate his third year in office.

PRNigeria Publisher, Yushau Shuaib recalled how the collaboration with the ministry started and lauded its support for the organisation’s efforts to give back to society.

“Our Centre in Kano was equipped with the latest digital tools by NITDA. Over 200 young people have been trained in ICT and digital economy. The relationship with the ministry also gave birth to Tech Digest, now one of the most authoritative technology news sites”, he said.

