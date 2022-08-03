By Prince Okafor

Pan Ocean Oil Corporation, the indigenous Nigerian oil & gas exploration and production company, (Pan Ocean) has announced the commercial injection of crude oil through the recently completed 160,000bpd capacity, 67-kilometer long HDD Amukpe-Escravos Pipeline (AEP).

According to the company, the Amukpe-Escravos pipeline project was conceptualised as a game-changer to reduce losses arising from pipeline vandalism and to boost revenue to the Nigerian government. The project was developed using horizontal directional drilling technology, making it tamper-proof, durable, safer for operations, minimising environmental impact, and discouraging bunkering activities.

Oil & gas industry stakeholders have described the commercial launch of the pipeline as a significant milestone for Nigeria as it offers a more secure and reliable export route to boost Nigeria’s economy.

Pan Ocean remains focused on achieving the AEP’s value proposition of increasing the ability to evacuate up to its operational capacity.

This critical goal will require the support of all stakeholders, including Pan Ocean’s JV partner, NPDC, her financial partners, and functional/technical partners.

