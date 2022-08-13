By Miftaudeen Raji

Legendary Cristiano Ronaldo has come under intense fire as Manchester United suffered a second defeat in their first 2022/2023 season Premier League match against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, after a 2 – 1 lost to Brighton in their opening match.

Brentford condemned visiting Manchester United to 4 – 0 with spectacular strike from Dasilva (10’minutes); Jensen (18’minutes); Mee (30’minutes); and Mbeumo (35’minutes) respectively.

The bees: Jensen (10’minutes); Toney (30’minutes, 35’minutes) made impressive assists to finish 4 – 0 against a frustrated United side.

It is the first time since 1960-61 that Manchester United have conceded at least six goals in their first two matches of a top flight season.

The Bees are the third side to score four goals against overwhelmed United in the first half of a Premier League game after Tottenham in October 2020 and Liverpool in October 2021.

Following United’s loss to Brentford, fans been mocking Ronaldo as he is now being referred to on social media as ‘Penaldo.’

A Twitter user, @Wadelinho insisted Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag should release Ronaldo, saying, “He knows the first player he should sell is penaldo.”

@David_ said, “Any one else not at all surprised by this. United have no midfield, an inexperienced defence and a keeper on his way out. Expect more of the same!”

@Wale_Don, said, “What a miserable experience for the Man Utd fans travelling on a day like this with all the strikes and seeing their team be so pathetic.”

@Wilson_ said, “Must be very frustrating for Christian Eriksen to see he left Brentford for a lesser team.”

Recall that the future of Ronaldo at Old Trafford has been surrounded by uncertainties over which club wants to sign Ronaldo, which has been the issue all over the summer.

Ronaldo’s plan to exit the club has also met with outcry by fans over the ownership of the club as angry fans call out the Glazers Family to sell up – a development that has unsettled the United team their psyche.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be playing Liverpool at Old Trafford in their next game. The club is expected to witness more fan protests against the Glazers.

