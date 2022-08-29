.

Amb. Akolo Peterson Ibuaka, the founder of Nigerian clothing brand, P-Clothing has bagged yet another award. This time, it is the Creative Male Fashion Designer of the Year, courtesy of Bridge FM.

The award was presented by Delta State Commissioner of Police at an ostentatious event that held in Asaba recently.

Making the announcement and appreciating the recognition, Amb. Ibuaka writes on his Instagram page : “Thanks to Bridge FM for the recognition I received as the Creative Male Fashion Designer of the Year. It’s an honour to be able to create what I love and share it with others.”

The fashion brand “P-Clothing” owned by Amb. Akolo Peterson Ibuaka has been one of the fast-rising fashion companies dominating the fashionandscape in Nigeria with its own fashion style being worn by so many celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The founder, Amb. Akolo Peterson Ibuaka is a Nigerian entrepreneur and fashionista who has been in the fashion industry for years and has won multiple awards for his creativity and efforts in empowering youths in his State and beyond.

