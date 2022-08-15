By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA), has paraded not fewer than four (4) impostors who had been parading themselves as traffic Officials in Ibadan Metropolis and defrauding unsuspecting members of the public by pretentiously obtaining cash amounts ranging from ten thousand to thirty-five thousand Naira Only (N10,000-N35,000) for various alleged traffic offences .

Parading them at the Authority’s administrative headquarters in Ibadan, the Executive Chairman, Mogaji Akin Fagbemi Ph.D told journalists that the attention of the Authority was drawn to multiple public complaints and petitions regarding the illegal activities of the impostors who were reportedly working under some unauthorized local government officials.

In his words, Dr. Fagbemi said: “we have received a lot of public complaints and petitions accusing our officers and men of extorting members of the public. We had taken immediate actions including collaborating with other security agencies to arrest any of our Officers found wanton of these allegations. We have equally initiated covert operations unknown to most of our officers to monitor the activities of our men at their respective duty posts.”

Hitherto, none of our officers had been found wanton or proven guilty of taking cash sums from motorists as punitive measures in the State. We have however received intelligent reports of the illegal operations of some unscrupulous elements disguising as OYRTMA officials and working under the guise of some local government authorities to extort, steal and inflict pains on members of the public particularly in Ibadan Metropolis by putting on uniforms that bears striking semblance to our official attire.

It was sequel to these reports that our men and officers earlier today arrested these four individuals who confessed to have been extorting members of the public and forcefully taking their properties away from them including cars, tricycles and motorcycles,” the OYRTMA Boss said.

Speaking further, Dr. Fagbemi said: “the suspects would be handed over to the relevant Security Agencies for further investigations and prosecution. We will leave no stone unturned in fishing out these bad eggs and expunge those trying to take advantage of our Volunteer Mayor’s Scheme aimed at operationalising our Community Traffic Management Strategy. The Engr. Seyi Makinde led administration in Oyo State would not condone any of such act that is inimical to the well-being and progress of the good people of Oyo State.”, Dr. Fagbemi concluded.

Meanwhile, as part of immediate measures to curb persistent impersonation of the authority’s officials, Fagbemi has equally directed that henceforth, none of the volunteer mayors should put on any attire that carries the logo or uniform of the agency.

