The winner of the recently conducted Young Progressives Party (YPP) Gubernatorial Primary Election, Mrs Aduragbemi Animasawun-EUBA has paid a courtesy and peace making visit Mr Matthew Kehinde Ogunniyi{EXPY} who was the standard bearer of the party until he withdrew from the race at his Ibadan office.

Aduragbemi Animasawun Euba, during the meeting, solicited for his support and that of his team of loyalists.

She said “I can not possibly do it on my own. I believe if we merge our efforts together, we can really rescue our dear state from the PDP”

She added “for us to be able to achieve success, we need peace and unity of purpose to reign in our Party”.

Aduragbemi who also discussed her manifesto in different field ranging from education, agriculture, health, culture and tourism, tackling unemployment said she is aware “We have similar objectives and vision for our state because I have taken my time to go through your manifesto and I can assure you, we already harmonized your vision for Oyo state with mine and this is why I need your unalloyed support, leadership and guidance”.

She further emphasized on her plans to engage the youth who are the bedrock of national development.

She promised to encourage women development not just in YPP but the state at large ” Sir, I want to inform you that I have already reached out to Mrs Olamide Agbomeji (Saphyr) and Mr Jeleel Ojewole (JELAD)who I contested the party ticket with and we are going to work together by God’s grace”.

In his reaction Mr Kehinde appreciated her for counting it necessary to reach out and to ask for the support of his group (EXPY Movement & Expy/Saphyr Campaign Organization). He said ” We believe in party supremacy and we will not destroy what we started in Oyo State. YPP is now an household name in Oyo state because everyone is tired of the PDP and APC that has further underdeveloped our state . Go out there today, our name is on the lips of Oyo State people and they love our party dearly because we have a grasp of the issues and they know we have the capacity to face it frontally. I assure you we will not leave you, we will support you all the way”

Present at the meeting were Mr Tolu Adebayo who has been coordinating the Expy/Saphyr Campaign Organization, Mr Folahan Philips and Mr Ahmed Oduntan.

