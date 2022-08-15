.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has tackled its former Governorship Candidate in Oyo state, Chief Adebayo Adelabu to desist from dripping the name of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the sole reason why he lost out of the recent governorship primary.

“For a man who lost his bid for the gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress APC in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu’s recent emotive outburst is understandable, but totally misled”, said Felix Morka, APC National Publicity Secretary.

While featuring on “Political Circuit”, a radio programme, Chief Adelabu had alleged that he was robbed of the party’s ticket because of his relationship with the Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

According to the former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, five Senators, including the President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan; the National Chairman of APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu; the National Secretary, Sen. Iyiola Omisore; the Chairman of Oyo Chapter of APC, Sen. Tokunbo Afikuyomi, and the APC standard bearer for Oyo State, Sen. Teslim Folarin, were involved in his imagined conspiracy to deny him the APC gubernatorial ticket in the state.

However, APC recalled Chief Adelabu who was the flag bearer of the party in 2019 general election, participated in the May 2022 primary election of the party and lost to Sen. Teslim Folarin, adding that his fate was decided by delegates of the party and by no one else.

“As a former flag bearer of the party, we expected him to explore and exhaust internal remedial mechanisms of the party or seek legal redress regarding any dissatisfaction he may have had with the primary election.

“Having decamped to another political party, rather than concentrate on his lackluster gubernatorial project, Chief Adelabu has busied himself with making wild and baseless allegations against some national leaders and chieftains of the APC.

“While wishing Adelabu well in his new political voyage, we advise that he desists from vilifying and maligning respected chieftains and national officers of our great party”, the party stated.

