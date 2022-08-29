Condemns inhuman traditional practices, vows to get justice

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

An international nonprofit organization, Oxfam, Monday expressed anger over alleged inhuman treatment of a widow, Amarachi Okechi of Umueghu in Amaegbuato autonomous community, in Nkpa Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

This was contained in a statement issued by Oxfam, where it condemned the act of young men taking turn to violently assaulting Okechi with whips on her, and were allegedly led by Okechi’s brother-in law who accused her of using witch powers to kill her husband in a video which went viral on social media.

The statement reads in part, Oxfam condemns the dehumanization and brutalization of a widow identified as Mrs. Amarachi Okechi of Umueghu in Amaegbuato autonomous community, in Nkpa Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, Nigeria Mrs. Okechi had her hands tied behind her back, her feet tied together seating on bare floor in a public space, and publicly flogged in turns by the young men in the community said to be led by her brother-in-law, reportedly because her husband’s brother’s wife accused her of being a witch.

“While the horrendous humiliation and assault was going on, bystanders cheered, jeered, and were seen filming the appalling spectacle.”

The statement quoted the Country Director, Oxfam International, Dr Vincent Ahonsi, saying, “Sadly, it is a double jeopardy to be a woman and a widow in many communities in Nigeria where such women are accused of being the witches that caused their husbands’ death, get their hair forcefully cut, forced to drink the dirty and contaminated water used to wash their husbands’ corpses to prove their innocence, forced to wear black clothes with their shaved heads uncovered, forced to sit and sleep on bare floors, get sent out of their matrimonial homes with their underaged children, banished from participating in communal socio-economic activities, and get their husbands belongings forcefully taken away from them.

“We are disturbed that such unfair, harmful and dehumanizing traditional practices are still in existence, and in some communities tolerable, in a democratic Nigeria of 2022 with women and girls having their freedom and rights disrespected and abused.”

Meanwhile, Oxfam in the statement vowed to get justice for the brutalized widow, “Oxfam is committed to, and working purposively to ensure that Nigerian women and girls are able to realize their full and equal rights and potentials, and be free from all forms of violence, and will collaborate with partners and government agencies to ensure that justice is served in Mrs. Amarachi Okechi’s case.

“We will continue to work with relevant authorities, partners, stakeholders and communities to challenge culturally accepted practices that treat women and girls as second-class citizens.”

