File image of Governor Akeredolu weeping at the funeral of Owo massacre victims.

By Dayo Johnson

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has confirmed the arrest of five of the killers of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state.

The governor confirmed this in Akure on Tuesday.

He said “I can confirm what the CDS has said. They were arrested last week and the photographs of the suspects were forwarded to me.

“About five of them have been arrested while they’re on the trail of others.”

Details later…

