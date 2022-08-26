By Chioma Obinna

The biggest gathering of healthcare trade professionals in the West African region, Medic West Africa Exhibition and Conference, returns to the Landmark Centre in Lagos with focus on healthcare innovation.

Billed to hold 7-9 September, 2022 the conference is being organised by Informa Markets, will bring together healthcare equipment manufacturers, distributors, procurement professionals, dealers, medical practitioners, and regulators.

More than 5,000 healthcare professionals are expected to attend, with 150 exhibitors representing 32 countries taking part. Addressing post-pandemic market needs, the event will furthermore see the addition of a dedicated space for laboratory professionals for the first time, “Medlab Area”.

The Exhibition Manager, West Africa, Amogh Wadwalkar, who spoke on the 9th edition said:“Medic West Africa is the premier healthcare exhibition and conference platform showcasing global healthcare technologies and innovations in support of healthcare solutions in Nigeria and West Africa. “We look forward to connecting all parties in the healthcare ecosystem as the one-stop shop for all healthcare sourcing and procurement needs in the region, and to unveil the latest innovations in healthcare technology – needed for the urgent transformation of our health infrastructures.”

A host of exhibitors are local and international industry players are scheduled to participate.

Senior Conference Producer, Medic West Africa, Cynthia Makarutse, explained: “We connect government stakeholders with leading commercial entities to deliver solutions on topical issues and challenges facing healthcare professionals in West Africa.

“The conference will focus on key post-pandemic outcomes such as innovation and disruption, health equity and workforce resilience. It is the pre-eminent event for healthcare professionals who value the power of knowledge-sharing, networking, and business”.

Other key planned discussions include; Healthcare Leadership Conference – ‘Leveraging disruption in healthcare – opportunities & challenges in technology’, in partnership with the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria among others.

Quality Management Conference — ‘Human Resource for Healthcare: Building an efficient and resilient workforce’, in partnership with the Society for Quality in Healthcare in Nigeria, among others.

