As the popularity of the GAC Motors continues to soar across the country, more international organizations and firms have identified with the brand.

The latest recognition and partnership came from Rotary International District 9110 which endorsed the brand for official and private use by its over 4,000 members in Lagos and Ogun states.

Choice International Group Motors, the representative of GAC Motors in Nigeria, signed a memorandum of understanding with Rotary International District 9110 on Tuesday for the purchase of the brand of vehicles at dedicated Rotary prices.

General Manager of Commercial Department at Choice International, Jubril Arogundade, said the company would be ready to provide its vehicles at affordable prices with quality after-sale service.

Specifically, he said the GAC Motors would make its vehicles available to them at a Rotary price of five per cent rebate.

He also said Rotary members could enjoy the offer, adding that the discount would depend on the vehicle models and their prices.

“For every car they purchase from us, Rotary will walk away with a five per cent rebate and they will enjoy our robust after-sale package,” he said.

He said the auto company had been considered one of the most successful in Nigeria due to its robust and dynamic after-sale service.

Arogundade said, “We are a successful auto company because we invest hugely in after-sale. For instance, for every vehicle we sell, we have its service and needed parts for the next four years.

“We have a dynamic after-sale service; our workshops operate for 13 hours, between 7am and 8pm

According to him, the CIG is more than a business group, “there is also the charity arm,” adding that the Chairman of the group, Chief Diana Chen, believes in giving back to the society through the promotion of Nigerian culture and talent as well as sponsorship of a number of sporting events.

The District Governor of Rotary International District 9110, Mrs Omotunde Lawson, said the humanitarian group was excited about the new partnership and commended the CIG Motors for the package.

She said Rotary International is open to strategic partnerships with recognised firms and organisations that would provide a win-win offer to all parties.

“This facility for us to buy vehicles from CIG Motors at a dedicated Rotary price with other package is very commendable,” she said.

According to her, while four per cent of the rebate being offered will go to Rotary, the remaining one per cent is dedicated to the Rotary’s polio eradication programme.

