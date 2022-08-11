Tyson Fury

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

After four months of hanging his gloves, Tyson Fury makes a not-so-surprising return to the ring ahead of his bout against Derek Chisora who the Gypsy King had defeated twice before the upcoming clash between them.

Fury announced Isaac Lowe as his trainer against Chisora as he posts on his Twitter multiple videos of him with his 28-year-old trainer.

Meanwhile, several boxing fans are commenting that the move is just a warm-up for him to face the victor between Oleksandr Usyk, and Anthony Joshua so he will continue to show dominance.

Although all he really desires is to achieve the first heavyweight world champion to have two trilogies one with Deontay Wilder and will strive to get another against Chisora -, it’s on record that Fury is willing to fight on gratis against the champion of the Usyk, Joshua’s bout.

Speaking on the fight, Frank Warren, English promoter states “I want to see Joshua beat Usyk, I’d love to see him in the ring with Tyson”.

A cybercitizen @jacks365 on Twitter reacts to the Fury’s dusting his gloves for Chisora tweeting, “Oh, he’s come out of “retirement”, just in time to face the winner of Joshua vs Usyk”.

Tyson’s father, John Fury is excited about the trilogy between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora, but warns his son Tyson Fury not to treat the bout as a warm-up for Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua. Even if Tyson wants to face neither Anthony Joshua nor Oleksandr Usyk the Gypsy King’s father, John Fury will persuade him on going into the bout.

Ten days left. Who will face Tyson? who will be the conquistador?

RELATED NEWS