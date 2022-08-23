L-R: Mrs Monsurat Alagbe, Lagos Chapter Chairperson, Association of Professional Women Engineers; Mr Christian Ufot, Chairman, Apapa Branch, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE); General Secretary, Apapa NSE, Mr Emmanuel Okolo and a member of Apapa NSE, Mr Semiu Ajadi during a press conference on Monday in Lagos to announce the 2022 Engineering Week of Apapa NSE.

By Elizabeth Osayande

The chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, Apapa branch, Mr Christian Ufot, has stated that the partnership it has with secondary and tertiary institutions in Lagos state was aimed at fostering the culture of professionalism in all fields of engineering.

.Ufot disclosed this on Monday at a media briefing to herald activities for the 2022 NSE week, tagged : ” Focus on professional development.”

According to the NSE chairman: “You know that NSE embraces all the various disciplines of Engineering. We plan to visit the Lagos State University, LASU again.

“We did that two years ago and we plan to do so again as we seek to support some students in their research work

“We had initiated this at the Epe campus of the institution and hope to collaborate with the university’s Engineering students, just like we have been doing in some selected secondary schools in this area.

“It is all about telling them the benefits of Engineering as a discipline,” Ufot said.

Meanwhile, Ufot explained that this years NSE week was filled with activities to create awareness of the importance of the society to nation building, and to enable an opportunities for networking, sharing ideas among others things for members.

He added that: ” We are starting this year NSE week with a press conference, and a visit to Atunda-Olu school for physically and mentally challenged children, on Monday.

” While members will visit Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC, on Tuesday; on Wednesday, there will be a hybrid public lecture tagged;” 21st century professional development vehicle, to be delivered by Mrs Uchechi Edosomwan.

” The grand finale, on Thursday, will feature the society’s annual general meeting/election of new executives, as well as audit committee members.

Meanwhile, the NSE chairman has called on Lagos state government to address the issue of lack of portable water for her residents.

His words:“We will suggest that government make potable water supply to residents a top priority.

“The indiscriminate drilling of boreholes across the state is as a result of non availability of potable water, and I must say that this act of drilling causes underground water pollution.

“At the moment, the pipe borne water is not available, so, when you tell people not to drill boreholes, how then are they going to survive without water?. So, the people are looking for a way to survive.

“The way forward is just for government to strive hard to provide residents with potable water, and when this is done and anyone choses to still go ahead to drill borehole, the government has every right to query such person,” he said.

Ufot recalled that on a courtesy visit to Lagos state Water Corporation, NSE made some suggestions on how to tackle lack of portable water in the state.

“One of such challenges is finance; the budgetary provision for the corporation is really not sufficient, that is on one part.

“On the other part, facilities that have been there probably in the 1960s, such as pipes, are already rusted and leaking.

“So, when water is pumped and distributed through those pipes, maybe, up to about 50 per cent will be wasted through such leakages.

“So, in our houses, when water should be flowing, it is gushing out into the gutter somewhere and not getting to the end users,” The NSE chairman reiterated.

RELATED NEWS