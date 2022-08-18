.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Arrested kidnappers of a traditional ruler and three others in Ondo State were reportedly shocked to hear that their leader, who is on the run, collected N4 million ransom while he declared N2 million collected from their victims’ families.

The arrested suspected kidnappers were paraded, yesterday, at the state police command headquarters by the state Police Commissioner, Oyeyemi Oyediran, who said four of the suspects were arrested at their residence in Ibadan while another was arrested in Owo town.

The suspects paraded at the state police command in Akure, include Ilyasu Lawal, 27; Mohammadu Abubakar Sidi 26; Garuba Bature, 36; Abubakar Dangy, 20 and Mohammed Mosere, 25.

It would be recalled that the traditional ruler, the Onikun of lkun, Mukaila Bello and others who include a former House of Assembly candidate for Akoko North-East Constituency, Yèyé Gbafinro; a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Adeniran Adeyemo and a community leader, Bashiru Adekile, were kidnapped around Ago Yeye, along Owo/lkare road on August 4, this year, after the driver conveying them was shot in the head.

The abductors had demanded N200 million from the families of the victim but they negotiated it down to N4 million.

The five other suspects, who were visibly angry, said the leader only declared N2 million to them. They said their leader gave them N200,000 each for the operation.

But, the relation of one of the victims, Abdul Muritala, who took the ransom to their leader insisted that he delivered N4 million to him and he counted it before releasing the suspects.

“They said we should pay N200 million but we begged them and they reduced it to N4 million. The community contributed the ransom money. Our people spent three days with them without food.

“They released them along Ikare-Owo road. I was the person that took the ransom money to the place. I saw the kidnappers

“They came out with guns. They did not wear a mask when they came out to collect the ransom. When we dropped the money they said we should go and that we will see our people soon.”

Items recovered from the suspects after their arrest included three barrel guns, five live cartridges, two face masks and two jack knives.

The police commissioner also disclosed that the kidnappers that killed a soldier and abducted a Lebanese in Owo have been arrested and charged to court.

Oyediran said the suspect, Yusuf Hamza, was arrested through forensic investigation and that efforts were on to arrest other suspects.

RELATED NEWS