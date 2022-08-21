Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Guiness Nigeria, makers of Orijin drinks has empowered 40 entrepreneurs in Osun state in celebration of the 2022 Osun-Osogbo international festival.

The organisation added that the gesture was to contribute to the growth and development of youth with business interest in promoting culture.

The Company’s Corporate Relations Director, Rotimi Odusola, speaking at Ataoja of Osogbo’s palace, said the beneficiaries were picked from the community with interest in adire making, bead making, local musical instruments handcraft, among others.

In his words, “At Guinness Nigeria PLC, we are very pleased to be associated with the world-renowned Osun-Osogbo festival, and as part of our commitment to this iconic partnership, it is our delight to continue the empowerment programme to support local businesses, especially the trades that resonate with tradition and culture owned by indigenes and youths of Osogbo.

“Orijin is committed to supporting our rural and indigenous communities and enterprises – and the Osun-Osogbo Festival is only one of our many platforms for reaffirming this commitment”.

Reacting, the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji said Guiness gesture to the selected youths has given them a new lease of live and a support to became business owners, adding that the brand partnership has keep Osun-Osogbo festival relevant annually.

