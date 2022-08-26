.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Sixteen political parties in Osun state have disclosed their readiness to participate in the local government election the State Independence Electoral Commission, OSIEC, slated for October 15.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Friday on behalf of the parties’ Chairmen, Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council in the state, Simeon Adebayo said the body support the exercise and will participate in it.

His word; “Of the eighteen (18) parties registered in the State, we are happy to confirm that sixteen (16) political parties have agreed to participate in the election by presenting candidates for the Chairmanship and Councillorship positions for the 15th October, 2022 Local Government Elections in the State.

“The Political Parties under the aegis of IPAC met and rub minds together and came to the conclusion that since the Local Government and the Local Council Development Areas are the nearest to the members of the public at the grassroots, IPAC supports every positive step to bring good governance to the people.

“In this wise, IPAC fully supports the conduct of the election by the Election Management Body (EMB) i.e. Osun State Independence Electoral Commission (OSIEC). We hereby enjoin OSIEC to ensure that the exercise is done in conformity with the Law i.e OSIEC Electoral Law and the Electoral Act 2022. Of course, we hardly need to emphasize that the Elections must be conducted transparently and must be free, fair and credible”.

Also speaking, IPAC’s Secretary and Chairman of New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Dr Tosin Odeyemi, said OSIEC has given the parties noties almost a year ago but the outbreak of coronavirus and EndSARS protest stall the process.

He said; “It is easy for OSIEC to pick up the process again and if any political party feels like not participating or has grievances with the process, it can approach the court for redress”.

